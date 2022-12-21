Roundup: Trump's Tax Returns Go Public; Anna Kendrick Discusses 'Alice, Darling'; Matt Ishbia to Buy Phoenix Suns
Wells Fargo to pay $3.7 billion in CFPB settlement for allegedly harming consumers ... Congress set to release Donald Trump's taxes to the public ... Former N.C. State star QB Devin Leary expected to transfer to Kentucky ... World fears a new COVID wave in China ... Massive storms and brutal cold to hit U.S. this week ... Anna Kendrick discusses making "Alice, Darling"... Scott Peterson denied new trial ... Northern California rocked by 6.4 magnitude earthquake ... Stocks were up on Tuesday ... Edie Falco shot "Avatar 2" so long ago she thought it had already come out ... Matt Ishbia finalizing purchase of Phoenix Suns ... The Masters will allow LIV players to compete ... The Padres signed Matt Carpenter ... Argentina's World Cup parade devolved into chaos ... Giants postpone Carlos Correa introduction ...
