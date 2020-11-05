Trump Supporters Chant 'Fox News Sucks' Outside Arizona Election Center
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 4, 2020, 10:59 PM EST
FOX News called Arizona for Joe Biden on Tuesday night. It was a whole thing as the Trump campaign was furious and Donald Trump even went so far as to reportedly call Rupert Murdoch to complain. Via Vanity Fair:
According to a source, Trump phoned Fox owner Rupert Murdoch to scream about the call and demand a retraction. Murdoch refused, and the call stood.
Over the ensuing day, Biden's lead in Arizona shrunk and it looks like Trump could catch him by the time all the votes are tallied. Still, FOX is sticking with their call and people remain upset. Like these Trump supporters outside Maricopa election center in Arizona who were shown on MSNBC chanting, "FOX NEWS SUCKS!"
To quote Darren Rovell from four years ago, "I feel bad for our country, but this is tremendous content."