Donald Trump Breaks Out Some Locker Room Talk and Says 'Explosions of B.S.' at 'Save America' Rally
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 6, 2021, 12:33 PM EST
Donald Trump spoke to his supporters on Wednesday at something called the "Save America" rally, wherein a group of people tried to find parking on the streets of Washington D.C. on a weekday. During his speech, while talking about who knows what, Trump said, "these explosions of bullshit." The crowd rejoiced.
It was one last glorious rally for Trump on the steps of his soon-to-be former home as the Electoral College votes will be counted and complained about today in one of Trump's final days in office. When the rally ends, he will retreat back to the White House to tweet through it and plan one of his final tax-payer funded weekend golf outings.