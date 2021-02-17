Watch the Trump Plaza Implosion From Every Possible Angle
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 17, 2021, 11:06 AM EST
Trump Plaza in Atlantic City is no more. Except for the casinos half-full of people wearing masks, there are now no more signs of Donald Trump in Atlantic City. The city auctioned off a chance to detonate the 3,000 sticks of dynamite that were used to implode the building on Wednesday morning. The casino has been closed since 2014.
The other former Trump property in Atlantic City, Trump Marina (originally Trump's Castle) is now a Golden Nugget. Trump Entertainment Resorts, which ran both properties, declared bankruptcy in 2004, 2009 and 2014, which has to be a record.
As you can see, there was no shortage of angles. Cameras were set up all over the city to see a Trump property imploded. You could say there was a real appetite for this destruction.