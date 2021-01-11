Donald Trump is 'Gutted' Over Losing 2022 PGA Championship
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 11, 2021, 4:48 PM EST
Donald Trump has a lot going on right now, but apparently nothing has upset him more than the PGA's decision to pull the PGA Championship from his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course.
Amidst the Capitol riot -- which could bring criminal charges his way -- an impending second impeachment, losing all his social media accounts, and his unceremonious exit from office, Trump is reportedly most upset by the PGA's move. He's said to be "gutted" by the decision.
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman has the report:
Yes, his supporters beat a police officer so badly with a fire extinguisher that he later died, but Seth Waugh & Co. moving a golf tournament has him more upset. He's on the verge of being the first President in history to be impeached twice, any legacy he had was in tatters and a number of those around him could face criminal prosecution, but he's most focused on losing a sporting event. Honestly, at this point, I'm not even going to pretend to be surprised.
The PGA said it was moving the tournament because holding it at one of Trump's courses would be "detrimental to the PGA of America brand." Damn straight it would.
The R&A has also announced it will not bring The Open Championship back to Trump's Turnberry course "in the foreseeable future" in yet another blow to the outgoing President.