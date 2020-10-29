Roundup: Trump Pushing Herd Immunity; Miles Taylor Is Anonymous; Jack Dorsey Grilled
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 29, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Donald Trump is now pushing herd immunity which will kill a bunch more people ... Jared Kusher told Bob Woodward that Donald Trump had taken the country back from the doctors ... nearly 200,000 people have died since then ... Ted Cruz freaked out on Jack ... people regret fleeing NYC when the pandemic hit ... Halloween decor so gruesome that people keep calling the cops ... Miles Taylor revealed himself to be the anonymous anti-Trump former Homeland Security chief of staff ...
What will sports look like a decade from now? [FanSided2030]
Is NYC mayor Bill De Blasio trying to stop Steve Cohen from buying the Mets because of A-Rod? [New York Post]
Black coaches in the NFL still facing the same problems when it comes to getting the big job. [The Ringer]
'Ted Lasso' has been renewed for season 3 before season 2 has even been filmed. [The Wrap]
Sam Cassell will join Doc Rivers in Philadelphi. [Philly Inquirer]
Michael Irvin thinks the Cowboys might be the worst team i the NFL. [Dallas Morning News]
And here is something just as serious!