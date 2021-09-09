Donald Trump Described a Taliban Leader Grunting and 'Gutfeld!' Added a Laugh Track
Donald Trump is having a very big week. On Saturday he will be ringside, calling the action for an Evander Holyfield fight that wouldn't be sanctioned anywhere except for Florida. Last night he appeared on Gutfeld!, doing a sit-down interview with the eponymous host on FOX News' perplexingly popular late night comedy alternative. It was your standard Trump interview, except that they added a laugh track.
As weird as it is to hear a laugh track over what at least looked like a normal interview with a politician on a cable news network, the most jarring part was hearing Trump describe a phone call he had with Abdul Ghani Baradar, the de facto leader of the Taliban.
"Nice to speak to you by phone, Abdul. And he goes [grunting noise]."
According to Trump, the leader of the Taliban sounds like Tim Allen. Queue the laughs.