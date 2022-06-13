Liz Cheney: Trump Claiming Election Fraud Was Brainchild of 'Apparently Inebriated Rudy Giuliani'
The January 6 hearings continued in Washington, D.C. on Monday morning. Wyoming's Liz Cheney presented America with a possible origin of The Big Lie and it is both insane and makes perfect sense. Cheney said that the whole thing may have started on election night with "an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani."
"President Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani. To just claim he won and insist that the vote counting stop. To falsely claim everything was fraudulent."
Trump's former campaign manager Stephen Miller said in his deposition that Giuliani had too much to drink that night.
"The mayor was definitely intoxicated, but I do not, um, know that his level of intoxication when he spoke with the president for example."
Whoever came up with the idea, Giuliani is still sticking with it, claiming that he could overturn the election if he was allowed to examine the paper ballots.
A bold claim. Trump's own attorney general, Bill Barr, has admitted there was no widespread election fraud since December.