President Donald Trump's Doctor: 'He's Back'
By Kyle Koster | Oct 05 2020
Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, led a team of doctors ostensibly briefing reporters and in turn the American public on Donald Trump's health. It was not the most satisfying or completely forthright Q&A, but the long and short of this: the president is leaving Walter Reed this evening to continue his treatment at home.
At one point he said this:
"He's back."
Ah yes. The old Michael Jordan missive. Only this time it wasn't a faxed message. It was a guy in a white lab coat, speaking those famous two words.
There you have it. This ordeal is all wrapped up and we will hear no more about it.