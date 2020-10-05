The Big Lead
President Donald Trump's Doctor: 'He's Back'

By Kyle Koster | Oct 05 2020

Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, led a team of doctors ostensibly briefing reporters and in turn the American public on Donald Trump's health. It was not the most satisfying or completely forthright Q&A, but the long and short of this: the president is leaving Walter Reed this evening to continue his treatment at home.

At one point he said this:

"He's back."

Ah yes. The old Michael Jordan missive. Only this time it wasn't a faxed message. It was a guy in a white lab coat, speaking those famous two words.

There you have it. This ordeal is all wrapped up and we will hear no more about it.