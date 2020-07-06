Donald Trump Attacked Bubba Wallace on Twitter, Criticized NASCAR's Confederate Flag Ban
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 06 2020
Donald Trump is back with a new sports tweet and boy, is this one a doozy. Seemingly out of nowhere, a week after most people had moved on to other things, Trump called out Bubba Wallace in an effort to distract from any number of things that are actually going wrong on his watch.
So if I follow, Trump wanted to know if Wallace had apologized to all the people around NASCAR. Why would Wallace apologize? Because they were not racist towards him? He also called the noose incident "just another HOAX." Keeping in mind that the FBI confirmed that there was an actual noose in his garage stall. And Wallace wasn't the one who reported the noose.
Maybe the most insane part of this is that Trump finishes the tweet by taking a shot at NASCAR's ratings, blaming the low ratings on a noose and NASCAR's decision to ban the confederate flag. This is the president of the United States, in 2020, fighting for the confederate flag. (Also, ratings actually went up after the ban.)
In a completely unrelated note, Corey LaJoie, driving the TRUMP 2020 branded car, got credit for a 39th place finish after wrecking in pit row. Bubba Wallace finished ninth.