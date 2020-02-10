Troy Williams Benched at Indiana, His Mom Reacts with F-Bomb on Facebook
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Troy Williams is one of Indiana’s best players, as he led them in rebounding last year, was 3rd in scoring, and he has an NBA future.
But Tom Crean must have seen something out of Williams he didn’t like Monday in an upset loss to Wake Forest, and the Hooisers coach removed Williams for the starting lineup for Tuesday’s game against St. John’s.
Williams had 16 points, five steals, four assists and three rebounds in the loss to the Deacons.
When Williams’ mom got word, she wrote the following on Facebook:
After it surfaced on twitter, she quickly apologized.
Williams scored seven points and collected nine rebounds in Tuesday’s win over St. John’s. Indiana has looked indifferent defensively and not very impressive overall through five games. Tom Crean remains on the proverbial hot seat.