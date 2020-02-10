Troy Daniels Hit a Game-Winning Three-Pointer for the Houston Rockets
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Houston Rockets guard Troy Daniels was pressed into duty after Chandler Parsons fouled out. The undrafted rookie from Virginia Commonwealth University, who appeared in just five regular season games, responded by making the biggest shot of the night. His three-pointer with 11.9 seconds remaining in overtime gave the Rockets a lead they would never relinquish and helped shave the Trail Blazers’ series advantage.
His unlikely heroics had many rushing to Google to find out more about the former D-Leaguer, and one NBA scribe wishing he had.
“To be honest, the D-League has prepared me for this moment,” Daniels, who one reporter called “Troy Bailey” in the postgame news conference, said afterward. “You can say whatever you want about the D-League, but I wouldn’t have hit that shot if I wasn’t in the D-League a couple weeks ago. … It’s a dream come true. Plain and simple.”
