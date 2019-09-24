Troy Aikman Uses Trolling 101 Technique to Crush Patrick Mahomes Comparison on Twitter By Brian Giuffra | Sep 24 2019 Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Troy Aikman doesn't take crap from anyone, especially not on social media. Whether he's calling out co-workers like Doug Gottlieb for insensitive Andrew Luck takes or defending his own legacy, the Fox announcer aggressively trolls on Twitter like the fearless Cowboys quarterback he once was.

Oh, and in case you're wondering, yes, he's won three Super Bowls and Patrick Mahomes has won zero.

iCYMI: Talk to me when when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles https://t.co/Ba8kjPRnDs — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) September 24, 2019

Aikman's career stats will undoubtably be eviscerated by Mahomes -- pending something catastrophic happening. Aikman played in a run-first era with different rules (wide receivers got manhandled at the line of scrimmage) and different offensive strategies, so yeah, his 32,942 career passing yards and 165 touchdowns won't hold up against Mahomes, who might have 100 passing TDs by the end of his third season in the league -- he currently has 60.

What Aikman can do, and what he did here, is hold up his hand and show off his three Super Bowl rings. That's social-media trolling 101. Play to your strengths, expose your opponent's weakness and make sure you play off their messaging. ICYMI, Aikman is good at that.

The Athletic should have known better than to go after Aikman's legacy. He played alongside Michael Irvin. Think he didn't learn to have quick whit against him? Of course he did, and he showcased it here, schooling a social media account, like the Twitter aficionado he's become over the last few months.