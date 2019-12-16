Troy Aikman Has Sure Changed His Tune on the Dallas Cowboys By Kyle Koster | Dec 16 2019 Tony Pollard | Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

It was just last week that former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman was forecasting dire things for the franchise after a dreadful loss to the Chicago Bears left them 6-7 and searching for answers. Speaking on the Fox broadcast, Aikman said he didn't see a way for America's Team to come back from this.

How things change.

After Dallas destroyed the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to stay atop the NFC East, things look much rosier. And Aikman is seeing Jerry Jones' band of drama enthusiasts in a whole new light. A weight has been lifted and the Cowboys are now the team that no other team wants to play.

"I don't think there's a team in the NFC that wants to face the Cowboys if they're playing as well as they're capable of playing." - Troy Aikman on @dpshow — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) December 16, 2019

Aikman is, like the rest of us, reactionary when it comes to this type of stuff. It'd be stubborn not to use new information. If the Cowboys are going to play to their peak potential, that should indeed strike fear in opponents' hearts. You could say that about a lot of teams. Dallas just happens to have an absurd amount of talent.

Let's see what next week brings. The highest of highs and lowest of lows are both possible.