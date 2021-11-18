Tristan Thompson Doesn't Need Motivation From Another Man to Inspire a Postgame Rant
The Sacramento Kings lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, their fifth loss in six games. Tristan Thompson had eight points and nine rebounds in 17 minutes and spoke with the media after the game. Asked whose job it is to motivated the team, Thompson launched into a fiery response, absolving the coaching staff of that responsibility.
In Thompson's words, "No man in this world should rely on another man to inspire them."
Thompson, who turns 31 this season, is officially a grizzled veteran. He's the only person on the team over 30 and he and Harrison Barnes are the only ones who have tasted real playoff success. So when he says, "the league is f--king hard," he knows what he's talking about.
Luke Walton probably needed these comments, because as it stands the Kings have their worst winning percentage of his three seasons as head coach. If the Kings don't turn this around, something is going to change.