Tristan Thompson Had to Be Separated From Coach John Beilein Days After Defending Him By Stephen Douglas | Dec 12 2019

Tristan Thompson had to be separated from Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein during the team's game against he San Antonio Spurs. The heated interaction took place with the Cavs up 9 in the 3rd quarter.

Looks like Tristan Thompson and John Beilein are getting along great pic.twitter.com/fNoPK6ghaj — Chase Shannon (@chase_shannon) December 13, 2019

Maybe what is most interesting about this is that Thompson so adamantly defended Beilein earlier in the week, calling out anonymous teammates for "chatt Patty s---." It is starting to look like he may have protested too much.

Thompson is healthy this season and has appeared in 23 games for the Cavaliers, but he has not experienced the success he became accustomed to during the LeBron James era.