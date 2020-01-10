Tristan Thompson Scoring 35 Against the Pistons Was the Cavaliers' Super Bowl
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 10 2020
Tristan Thompson had a career night in a Cavaliers' overtime victory over the Detroit Pistons. Thompson scored a career-high 35 points (video) on 15-of-20 shooting. He also had 14 rebounds, 3 blocks and 3 assists. And he was drawing up plays as the Cavs finished the game.
It was the offensive peak of Tristan Thompson and a great reminder to contenders that there's an able-bodied big man with championship experience out there who can get buckets in the right situation. But enough about Kevin Love. Here's the best exchange from the postgame interview with the only two good Cavaliers.
When Thompson got to the locker room, his teammates were waiting with lots of liquids to hit him with. After an embarassing stretch that included their star acting like a petulant child and their coach calling them "thugs," this was their Super Bowl and they celebrated accordingly.
Cleveland currently has the fourth-worst record in the NBA. You take the little victories when you get them.