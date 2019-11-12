Trey Wingo Wants Off Golic & Wingo By Next Football Season By Bobby Burack, Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 12 2019 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Trey Wingo hopes to leave Golic & Wingo on ESPN Radio by the time next football season rolls around, multiple sources with knowledge of the news tell The Big Lead.

Wingo's agent, Jim Ornstein of WME, could not be reached for comment. An ESPN spokesperson declined to comment.

It is currently unknown whether or not he will remain with ESPN -- he's been a fixture in Bristol since 1997 -- when his deal expires in late 2020 but even if he does it is highly unlikely to be in the capacity of morning drive radio.

In the event that Wingo does stay at ESPN, one potential suite of roles could include continuing to host the NFL Draft (he's done all seven rounds since 2017), part-time host of NFL Live (which he fronted from 2003-2018), and various other NFL features.

If he does not remain with ESPN, it would be natural for him to explore the possibility of joining NFL Network, as he's been connected with the league's content for over 15 years and has family in the Los Angeles area where it is based.

Golic & Wingo was up 6 percent year-over-year in the Spring ratings book.