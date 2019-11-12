Trey Wingo Likely Leaving Golic & Wingo By Next Football Season By Bobby Burack, Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 12 2019 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Trey Wingo plans to leave Golic & Wingo on ESPN Radio by the time next football season rolls around, multiple sources with knowledge of the news tell The Big Lead. Wingo's deal is up at ESPN before that point; it is currently unknown whether or not he will remain with the network -- he's been a fixture at ESPN since 1997 -- but even if he does it will not be in the capacity of morning radio.

In the event that Wingo does stay at ESPN, one potential suite of roles could include continuing to host the NFL Draft (he's done all seven rounds since 2017), part-time host of NFL Live (which he fronted from 2003-2018), and various other NFL features.

If he does not remain with ESPN, it would be natural for him to explore the possibility of joining NFL Network, as he's been connected with the league's content for over 15 years and has family in the Los Angeles area where it is based.

An ESPN spokesperson declined to comment and Wingo could not be reached for comment for this story.