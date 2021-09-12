Trey Lance Throws First Touchdown Pass of His Career After Jimmy G Fumbles First Snap of the Season
By Stephen Douglas
Trey Lance threw the first touchdown pass of his NFL career on the first pass attempt of his NFL career. Lance came into the San Francisco 49ers - Detroit Lions game in the first quarter and carried the ball once before throwing a five-yard touchdown pass to Trent Sherfield.
Lance threw the touchdown pass, but Jimmy Garoppolo got the 49ers in position by completing two passes for 30 yards on the drive after fumbling on the first play of the game. Garoppolo was also waiting with a big smile on his face to congratulate Lance as he came off the field.
So it's a small sample size, but so far the two-quarterback system in San Francisco is working.