Trey Gowdy Makes Incredible Point About Fox News While On Fox News
By Kyle Koster | Jan 7, 2021, 3:15 PM EST
Former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy appeared on Fox News this morning to discuss the unprecedented events at the U.S. Capitol yesterday. Speaking on the current state of the fractured Republican party, which exists in a more deeply fractured country, Gowdy made a salient point about the most powerful voices in the conservative sphere and their relative power — and if the most powerful of all might, in fact, be Fox News.
Interesting idea that a cable channel is the most impactful animating voice of an entire ideological movement. That seems like something that comes with a lot of responsibility.
Most jarring is the matter-of-factness Gowdy delivered this idea while on that very platform. Like there's no secret or doubt that it's true and safely unchallenged or examined.