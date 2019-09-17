VIDEO: Trevor Siemian Suffers Brutal Leg Injury on Myles Garrett Hit By Ryan Phillips | Sep 16 2019

Trevor Siemian was subbing for Sam Darnold at quarterback for the New York Jets Monday night and he didn't last long. Siemian suffered what appeared to be a brutal injury to his left ankle on a hit by Myles Garrett.

Check the video out below but be warned, it's really bad.

Yikes. That looks like he snapped his left ankle, though he was able to walk off under his own power.

Dr. David Chao is already predicting Siemian will be out for the year:

WARNING!

Not for faint of heart.

Going to let the video speak for itself on #TrevorSiemian @nyjets

Ouch! Another QB out for season. pic.twitter.com/WB5eomxp0w — David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc) September 17, 2019

If it's true that Siemian is done for the long-haul, the Jets will most likely need to go find another quarterback. Falk isn't a long-term backup solution and with quarterbacks dropping like flies early in the season, finding another signal-caller could get tough in a few weeks.