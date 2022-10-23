Giants Player Called For Roughing the Passer After Taking Trevor Lawrence Down With One Finger
Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants is the latest player to get called for a hilariously bad roughing the passer penalty. Lawrence bullrushed his way to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence during the third quarter and grabbed him by the shirt collar as he was being pushed to the ground. Lawrence took Lawrence down with basically one finger and the quarterback immediately looked to the official for a flag.
If these rules are meant to protect the quarterbacks, well, this isn't it.
The Jaguars would go on to score the go-ahead touchdown a few plays later. The good news is that this call didn't extend the drive. It was just silly.