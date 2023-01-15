Trevor Lawrence Went to Waffle House to Celebrate Wild Comeback Over Chargers
Trevor Lawrence's playoff career got off to quite the start last night. In his first postseason appearance, Lawrence had the worst first half of football imaginable as he threw four interceptions and went down 27-0. He then played an absolutely incredible second half, completing 18 of 23 passes in the final two quarters while throwing three TDs and zero interceptions. It was a legendary turnaround the likes of which we may never seen again, at least in terms of how extreme it was.
And how did the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise cornerstone celebrate? He went to Waffle House, of course.
He is the hero Jacksonville was promised. Jason Mendoza would be so proud.