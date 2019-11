Trevor Lawrence Meets Viral Doppleganger By Kyle Koster | Nov 16 2019 Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence is one of the best quarterbacks in the country and plays for Clemson. Bella Martina is an exceptional Tik Tok user and happens to look exactly like Lawrence, which allowed her to go extremely viral earlier this fall.

Through the magic of the internet, a meeting was arranged.

Lawrence is the one on the right.

Somewhere Dabo Swinney is devising a way to get them into the game at the same time for some trickery.