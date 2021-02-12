Trevor Lawrence Has a Rocket for an Arm
By Kyle Koster | Feb 12, 2021, 2:44 PM EST
Trevor Lawrence will be the first pick in the draft. We can pretend there's some drama but that would only be to sell newspapers. Urban Meyer wouldn't be in Jacksonville and the former Clemson quarterback wouldn't have been down there today showing off his arm before undergoing surgery in the hopes of being in tip-top shape by the time preseason rolls around.
Today we learned he has 10-inch hands, which means they are both large and in charge. We also learned he can throw a football over any medium-sized mountain range.
There he is uncorking. ball that traveled, conservatively, 70 yards in the air to a streaking receiver.
Yeah, that's all anyone needs to see. Between this and the hands thing, he's good.