Trevor Lawrence Starts GoFundMe to Support Coronavirus Victims, NCAA Shuts It Down
By Liam McKeone | Mar 24 2020
Breaking news: The NCAA did something terrible, again.
Trevor Lawrence is a presumptive top pick in next year's NFL Draft, but still has to finish out his junior year at Clemson before he's free of NCAA rules and restrictions. He's also a high-character guy who does things like start a GoFundMe page with his girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, to raise donations for organizations that are helping victims of coronavirus. That's exactly what they did on Monday afternoon. They managed to earn over $2,000 before it was shut down by the NCAA.
Why would they do such a thing, you ask? The NCAA prohibits using name, image, or likeness for crowdfunding. Even if that crowdfunding is to help support those not fortunate enough to be able to support themselves in the midst of an unprecedented crisis around the world.
The NCAA has long been a huge offender of following the letter of the law, rather than the spirit. Maybe they'll go the same way as the 76ers and reverse course after a rush of criticism from everyone who has a Twitter account, but I wouldn't bet on it.
UPDATE: The Athletic's Clemson reporter Grace Raynor reports it was the school's compliance committee that asked Lawrence to shut down the GoFundMe.