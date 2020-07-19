Trevor Lawrence Got Engaged and a Louisiana Sports Reporter Took the Opportunity to Roast Him About Joe Burrow
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 19 2020
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence got engaged on Friday. He did so in the middle of Clemson's Memorial Stadium. His new fiancée, Marissa, looked surprised in the pictures the couple shared on Instagram, but the fact that they were dressed up in the middle of a football field in the middle of a pandemic with a photographer a few feet away might make some question if these pictures were staged. Either way, congratulations to the happy couple.
Also wishing Lawrence a happy engagement was WBRZ 2 in Louisiana. Sports anchor Matt Trent passed on the well-wishes of Joe Burrow, implying that the Cincinnati Bengals rookie was the current Clemson QB's dad.
Let's hope that when Lawrence does get married, he looks half as good as his brother did.