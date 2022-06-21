Trevor Immelman Will Replace Nick Faldo as CBS' Lead Golf Analyst
Sir Nick Faldo announced he will be retiring from full-time golf broadcasting for CBS and Golf Channel after 16 memorable years in the tower. His last tournament will be the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 7 in Greensboro, N.C., where he competed in his first PGA event back in 1979.
Trevor Immelman will replace Faldo in the 18th tower for CBS, Sports Business Journal's John Ourand reports. Immelman has been part of the network's coverage since 2019 and currently serves as Golf Channel's lead analyst.
“Trevor is a great team player," CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus told SBJ. The game is becoming increasingly more international, and he’s got international pedigree. Listening to his work on the Masters, he just became the most logical and best choice.”
There's no arguing there. Short of Tony Romo deciding he wants to also do golf, Immelman was the right club for finding the center of the green. He'll have enormous shoes to fill, though, as Faldo is as good as they come and has excellent chemistry with Jim Nantz.
As for Faldo, there will be speculation that his future includes a fat paycheck from LIV Golf. That seems less likely after you read his statement, which talks about how much time he's spent on the road since he was 18 and his desire to do other things. But one can never be too sure.