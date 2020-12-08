Trevor Bauer Is Already Teasing New York Mets Fans
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 7, 2020, 7:51 PM EST
Trevor Bauer is enjoying free agency as much if not more than anyone in MLB history. He has consistently taken to Twitter to tease that he might be going to virtually every team in the league. Now he's on to the New York Mets and he's fully flirting with Steve Cohen's new team.
Bauer took to YouTube to discuss Cohen and the Mets. In the 17-minute video the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner called Cohen's start with the club "brilliant." You can watch the video below:
Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, told the New York Daily News, "New York is ... Well, he likes where the organization is going. It can definitely be a landing spot." She also said Bauer is ready for a bigger stage.
Bauer was positively dominant in 2020. He led the NL in ERA (1.73) and WHIP (0.79), and finished 5-4 while striking out 100 hitters in 73 innings. He's arguably the hottest free agent in baseball and certainly the best pitcher out there.
The 29-year-old will land a big deal for himself and Cohen wants to compete as soon as possible. This could be a great match. Landing Bauer and, say, J.T. Realmuto, would go a long way towards making the Mets competitive quickly.