Trevor Bauer and Fernando Tatis Jr. Now Have a Twitter Beef
Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a couple home runs off Trevor Bauer on Saturday. He celebrated both. People loved it. Even Bauer said it was good for the game. And then someone went on Twitter and accused Tatis of stealing the sign from the catcher by looking down right before one of his home runs. Bauer then took to Twitter to @ Tatis.
Tatis responded with a picture of himself holding a small child with Bauer's face photoshopped on.
Bauer then responded by saying Tatis and Manny Machado make a cute couple. So somehow, hours after Bauer said the celebrations were cool and even good for the sport, he still found a way to beef with Tatis. The lesson, as always, is that baseball players are very touchy.
The Padres and Dodgers finish up their series on Sunday in LA and then don't meet again until June 21st. You have to assume someone will have something to say on the field tonight.