Ron Rivera Confirms Redskins Were Idiots at Trade Deadline Last Year
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 29 2020
Ron Rivera let slip with some information that doesn't make his Washington Redskins bosses look particularly good. The new Redskins head coach was a guest of Kevin Sheehan's on 980 The Team in Washington and dropped a bomb about a potential Trent Williams trade that fell through.
According to Rivera, Washington had a deal in place to receive a first-round pick in exchange for its disgruntled Pro Bowl offensive tackle before the trade deadline in 2019. Williams was sitting out the season as he demanded a trade.
Here's what Rivera had to say:
“I know this much, there was an opportunity last year just before the trade deadline, he was worth a first-round pick. For whatever reason, that deal wasn’t done. Because he didn’t play last year, somehow, that number changed.”- Ron Rivera via 980 The Team
Man, that's damming, and it's terrible management. If you can get a first-round pick for a player who no longer wants to play for your franchise, you do it. Williams is set to be 32 this summer, sat out all of 2019, and is only under contract through the 2020 season. A first-round pick would have been a steal.
In the end, Washington finally traded Williams for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and a third-rounder in 2021. That's nowhere close to the return the franchise could have gotten a few months ago and it's a damming result for the team's former front office.
You can listen to Rivera's whole interview below: