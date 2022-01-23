Trent Williams Going in Motion and Pancaking Dudes Was Incredible
Points have been at a premium in Green Bay during the first half as the elements have frozen both offenses a bit. A promising San Francisco 49ers drive ended in an ill-advised Jimmy Garoppolo interception, which is a bit of a shame because Kyle Shanahan had really cooked up something special in the creativity department on the march to the red zone. All-Everything left tackle Trent Willams lining up as an H-back, going in motion, and raining hell down on the Green Bay Packers.
Sure, by the letter of the law Williams was moving toward the line of scrimmage when the ball was snapped but why let a little thing like that ruin an incredible display of athleticism? Imagine having to get through a 6-foot-5, 320-pound freight train before even getting the opportunity to make a tackle. The stuff of nightmares.
Speaking as an idiot here: uh, why not run that play more often? It seems like the simple laws of physics would mean success over and over again.