Trent Williams Fails Physical After Experiencing 'Discomfort' With Helmet By Liam McKeone | Oct 30 2019 G Fiume/Getty Images

If anything has been abundantly clear this NFL season, it's that Trent Williams does not want to play football for the Washington Redskins. After he reported to the team following the trade deadline, it also became abundantly clear that Williams isn't willing to risk losing out on his hard-earned money in this dispute.

That doesn't mean he'll still play, though. As long as Williams doesn't pass his physical, he cannot be disciplined for holding out, because, technically, he isn't holding out. They also can't discipline him for refusing to play if he doesn't pass the physical. Which leads us to this: Williams failed his physical today because of... a helmet issue?

Trent Williams did not pass physical because of discomfort with his helmet, Redskins coach Bill Callahan said. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) October 30, 2019

I'm no doctor, to be sure, but this seems like an equipment malfunction more than a physical medical issue, no?

Maybe Williams is finally doing what he should've done all along and pulling a Jalen Ramsey to ensure he gets paid without having to put his body on the line for an organization he hates filled with people he clearly doesn't like.