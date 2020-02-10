Trent Dilfer Explained That Coaches Want to Date and Marry Quarterbacks
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Trent Dilfer has obviously been working on this metaphor for a while. It’s about coaches and quarterbacks and dating and getting married. See, coaches will say whatever they need to get a quarterback to date them which is like them, but you want them to marry you. I’m sorry. This is too stupid. Just look at the links below. Those are quarterbacks Trent Dilfer thinks you should have married.
