Trent Brown Almost Died With the Raiders in 2020
Trent Brown met with the media on Tuesday and the New England Patriots offensive tackle revealed a harrowing story. He claimed he almost died last year when an IV mishap caused an air bubble to enter his bloodstream prior to a Las Vegas Raiders game against the Cleveland Browns.
Brown was hospitalized after the incident and claims it took him eight months before he felt right again and almost retired as a result. Here's what he said about it:
Brown signed a four-year, $66 million deal with the Raiders in March of 2019 and played two seasons in Las Vegas before being traded back to the Patriots this offseason. He's been excellent for New England this year.
We're hearing more and more about crazy medical incidents with NFL players. Last year Tyrod Taylor had to go to the hospital after a Los Angeles Chargers doctor punctured his lung while trying to administer a pain killer.