Three Trees Collapsed Onto Course During the Masters
In the middle of the second round at the Masters, three massive pine trees suddenly collapsed and fell across the 17th tee box. It was an absolutely surreal scene. Luckily no one was injured.
Here's video of what happened:
And some still shots:
That's just crazy and scary at the same time. It's a miracle that somehow no one was injured.
The course was evacuated a few minutes later as play was halted due to dangerous weather conditions. It was the second time that happened on Friday, due to worsening conditions. The golf gods appear angry.
The weather is not forecast to get better at Augusta this weekend. You have to wonder if tournament organizers will be able to do anything to test the integrity of other trees on the course. Things could get ugly, particularly on Saturday.