Trea Turner Calls Out Joe Torre: "He's Sitting With His Head Down, Trying Not To Look Up" By Stephen Douglas | Oct 29 2019

It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that the umps are at it again. During the top of the 7th inning in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series, Trea Turner was called out for... some reason. Turner ran down the first baseline and got hit in the butt by a baseball. Turner then went to second and Yan Gomes advanced to 3rd. Umpires then called out Turner for interference.

Turner called out and he's in the dirt, this ain't that hard pic.twitter.com/R0JdSMPjcO — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) October 30, 2019

If that's not running down the line, what is? Chaos broke out from there. There was a lengthy review and the umpires decided to stand with the initial call. Trea Turner called out Joe Torre.

Trea Turner: “Joe Torre is sitting right there … he’s sitting with his head down trying not to look up.” pic.twitter.com/BM92dbAKGN — Joon Lee (@joonlee) October 30, 2019

Then Anthony Rendon hit a home run. And Dave Martinez got ejected after the inning. Somebody was probably carrying around a bat. The Nationals tried to protest the game.