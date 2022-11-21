Travis Kelce Trolled Chargers Fans By Flipping the Ball Like LaDainian Tomlinson on a Touchdown
The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. The Chiefs trailed early, but took a 13-10 lead in the second quarter on a four-yard Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. Now, these two have connected dozens of times over their career so for a four-yarder to be notable, something unique had to happen. And it did.
That's Travis Kelce somehow having time to high-step into the end zone like Deion Sanders from about the seven. And then he added a LaDainian Tomlinson football flip, which might have meant something if the Chargers were still in San Diego. The Chiefs fans in attendance probably got a good chuckle out of it, but the few LA-area residents who showed up probably just thought it looked cool.