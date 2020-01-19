VIDEO: Travis Kelce Interrupts Patrick Mahomes Post-Game Interview, Drops F-Bomb
By Liam McKeone | Jan 19 2020
The Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. Everyone at Arrowhead Stadium, as you can imagine, is quite excited about that.
Travis Kelce is among those very excited, and dropped in on Patrick Mahomes' post-game interview to pronounce his quarterback is the best in the league, and some colorful language, too.
This isn't nearly as entertaining as Richard Sherman's epic post-game rant six years ago, but it is definitely entertaining. About what we'd expect from the energetic Kelce after such a huge win.