Travis Kelce Shoved Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Then Hugged Him To Make Up By Stephen Douglas | Oct 06 2019

Travis Kelce was frustrated during Sunday night's Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts game. At one point on the sideline he got into it with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and shoved him. The two were quickly separated.

Travis Kelce got some nerve putting his hands on future Baltimore Ravens head coach, Eric Bieniemy. pic.twitter.com/k2DsWRdbxT — Kip Smithers ? (@Chughes612) October 7, 2019

A short time later, Kelce came up and hugged Bieniemy. Kelce and Bieniemy both arrived in Kansas City in 2013. Last season, in Bieniemy's first campaign as offensive coordinator, Kelce put up career-best numbers in ... everything. The pair were clearly having one of those intense sports family moments that gets caught on camera.

After shoving Eric Bieniemy earlier, Travis Kelce went up and hugged it out ? pic.twitter.com/au33YxQsZP — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 7, 2019

Still, the sight of the 50-year old, 5-foot-7, former NFL running back being held back from Travis Kelce, who is 6-foot-5 when he isn't wearing a helmet, was pretty amazing. We might need a computer simulation of that fight.