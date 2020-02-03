Travis Kelce Did a Chris Berman Impression for Chris Berman
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 02 2020
Travis Kelce had six catches for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory. After the game he stopped by the NFL Primetime set to talk to Chris Berman, Steve Young and Randy Moss. Kelce took the opportunity to break out his Berman impression.
First he surprised Boomer with a "WHOOP" as he came on stage. Then he hit him with a "tick, tick, tick." Berman and everyone else loved it. It was an MVP-level performance for Kelce who can now be considered as a potential host for the 2-Minute Drill after he retires.