Houston Cougars Buzzer-Beater Is First Wild College Basketball Finish of March
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 7, 2021, 2:36 PM EST
The ninth-ranked Houston Cougars sunk the unranked Memphis Tigers on Sunday with a buzzer-beater from Tramon Mark. The Cougars had to throw the ball in from under their own basket and Marcus Sasser somehow got what had to be an unintentional bounce pass to Mark around midcourt. Mark took one dribble and launched it in traffic and banked it in.
You have to feel for Memphis, which just had an incredible moment of its own when Boogie Ellis drained a three-pointer off a crazy loose ball to tie the game with just 1.7 seconds remaining.
With the loss, Penny Hardaway and Memphis remain on the NCAA bubble heading into the final week before March Madness.