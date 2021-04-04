Trainer Collapses While Examining Umpire C.B. Bucknor, Who Was Hit in the Throat With a Baseball
By Stephen Douglas
Apr 3, 2021, 10:31 PM EDT
Umpire C.B. Bucknor was hit in the throat tonight after the ball bounced off the leg of Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers. It was an incredibly scary moment, but Bucknor was fortunately alright. Things then somehow got even scarier as one of the trainers examining Bucknor collapsed.
Bucknor quickly went from the person everyone was concerned about to one of the concerned. Luckily the trainer ended up walking off under his own power as well.
What an incredible sequence of events. And what a relief that everyone was OK. A few minutes later the Twins completed their one-hit shutout of Milwaukee.