Trae Young Paid a Price For Trying to Nutmeg Trevor Ariza
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 29 2020
Trae Young is third in the NBA in scoring at 29.9 points per game, playing for the team with the fourth worst record in the NBA. One of his signature moves this season, his first as an All-Star, has been dribbling through the legs of a defender. Until tonight, no one had done anything about the arguably disrespectful nutmeg.
Trevor Ariza is not about that life. When Young tried to go between Ariza's legs, he got checked by the 16 season veteran. The underlying message here is that you should not try something like this against someone who has been in the NBA since you were too young to try the move.
Ariza happily took the flagrant 1.