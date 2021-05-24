The Big Lead
Trae Young Crushed the Knicks and Silenced Madison Square Garden in His Playoff Debut

By Stephen Douglas
May 23, 2021, 9:39 PM EDT
Trae Young
Trae Young | Pool/Getty Images
Trae Young made his NBA Playoff debut on Sunday night in front of just about the biggest crowd we've seen since the start of the pandemic. Young hit the game-winner with 0.9 seconds remaining. After hitting the last shot that put the Atlanta Hawks on top, 107-105, Young shushed the MSG crowd. Not that he needed to say anything at that point.

Young was then interviewed on TNT and said that he was happy to hear "F-U chants."

Overall it was an A+ postseason debut for Young. His team won. He hit the game-winner. He had 32 on 23 shots to go along with 10 assists and 7 rebounds. And he only took three three-pointers despite the fact that he averaged 6.3 this season and 7.1 over his three year career.

