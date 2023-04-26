Roundup: Trae Young Rescues Hawks; Bryan Reynolds Gets Big Extension; Notre Dame Quarterback Transferring
Joe Biden officially launches 2024 campaign ... Americans rush to escape Sudan among civil war ... Harry Belafonte dies at 96 ... Stocks were down Tuesday due to returning bank fears ... First Republic shares dropped nearly 50 percent ... A surreal sky over New Hampshire was crazy to look at ... Alec Baldwin returned filming to "Rust" ... DC brings releases "Flash" trailer and "Aquaman" sequel first-look ... "Dune" sequel finally has a trailer ... Bryan Reynolds, Pirates agree on $106.75 million extension ... Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner enters transfer portal ... The Panthers have decided who the No. 1 pick will be ... The Vikings picked up Justin Jefferson's fifth-year option ... Hawks beat the Celtics to stay alive ...
