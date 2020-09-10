Tracy Wolfson Has Terrifying Message for Fantasy Football Players
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 10 2020
The NFL officially returns tonight for the first time since the Super Bowl in February. That means it's also Fantasy Football season. Without a preseason, the first few weeks could be a little bumpy as offenses work to get up to proper game speed. CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson shared an ominous message to fantasy football owners hours before Week 1 kicks off.
Ah, the dreaded platoons. Extra touches and targets for guys who exist further down the depth chart are one of the worst things a fantasy owner can witness as an expensive or highly-drafted player sits on the sideline. So make sure you don't overreact. Remember that the season is long and there will be plenty of other opportunities to be upset by vultures as the season progresses.