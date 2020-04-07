Tracy Morgan Went on the Today Show, Detailed All the Coronavirus-Themed Role Play Sex He's Been Having
By Kyle Koster | Apr 07 2020
The Today Show booked Tracy Morgan this morning and got the whole Tracy Morgan experience, which included him divulging the most intimate of details to a flummoxed Hoda Kotb.
Morgan explained that he's impregnated his wife three times during quarantine -- a claim NBC needs to run by the next medical expert to appear on air -- and went into the couple's role-playing.
"She's playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus and I'm the scientist who discovered the cure and she'll do anything to save her grandfather's life. And I mean anything."
If only there were any indication Morgan might say something untoward on air.
Oh well. Perhaps next time will be different.