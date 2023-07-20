Tour de France Prize Money, Purse Breakdown: How Much Does the Winner Make?
By The Big Lead
Tour de France 2023 has been quite a ride but it will come to an end on Sunday, June 23 as the race finishes up at Champs-Élysées in Paris. The legendary biking event has been stiff with competition in recent years as Jonas Vingegaard's 2022 win broke a two-year streak of victories for Tadej Pogacar. This year, those two battled back and forth at the top of the leaderboard throughout the contest and Sunday will reveal who proved victorious.
Along with the fame that comes with winning Tour de France, the winner gets a nice payout. Here's a breakdown of how the purse will play out after the last biker crosses the finish line in Paris.
Tour de France Prize Money
As was the case last year, the total purse in Euros for this year's Tour de France is €2,581,029, which is about $2.8 million US dollars. Whoever comes in first at the end of the race will bring home €500,000 ($556,547). Second place receives €200,000 ($222,619) and third place gets €100,000 ($113,309). Each placement descends in payout from there until 19th place, which comes with €1,100 ($1,224). From 20th place to 160th place each biker receives €1,000 ($1,113).
There are other various payouts throughout the Tour de France, but the bulk of the purse goes to the final standings. A nice bonus on top of the prestige of participating in the most grueling bike race the world has to offer.